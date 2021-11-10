Looted treasures return home to Benin

In tonight’s issue: Dozens of artifacts finally made their way home to Benin after they were looted by French colonizers more than a century ago. Furthermore, African voices at COP26 call for a stronger stance from the richest nations that are responsible for most of the pollution driving the climate emergency. And African content creators put TikTok in a bind. Online creators from the mainland say the platform has overlooked them in creating a payment fund that only caters to US and EU influencers.