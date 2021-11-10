WORLD NEWS

Looted treasures return home to Benin

By hanad
0

Related Posts

Ahead of Libya summit, Algeria welcomes…

American teenager charged with murder in protest against…

In tonight’s issue: Dozens of artifacts finally made their way home to Benin after they were looted by French colonizers more than a century ago. Furthermore, African voices at COP26 call for a stronger stance from the richest nations that are responsible for most of the pollution driving the climate emergency. And African content creators put TikTok in a bind. Online creators from the mainland say the platform has overlooked them in creating a payment fund that only caters to US and EU influencers.

hanad 6033 posts
You might also like More from author