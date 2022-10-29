Loss of life toll rises after Halloween crowd escalates in Seoul

South Korean officers stated at the least 9 individuals had been killed and dozens injured after they had been crushed by a big crowd advancing on a slender avenue throughout Halloween celebrations within the capital, Seoul.

Not less than 60 individuals are receiving therapy for accidents and the dying toll could rise, stated Choi Chun-sik, an official with the Nationwide Hearth Company. Officers say individuals had been believed to have been crushed to dying after a big crowd started to advance right into a slender alley close to the Hamilton Resort, a significant social gathering venue in Seoul.

He stated greater than 400 emergency employees and 140 automobiles from throughout the nation, together with all obtainable personnel in Seoul, have been deployed to the streets to deal with the wounded.

Officers didn’t instantly announce the dying toll, as they often don’t achieve this till hospital deaths are confirmed. The Nationwide Hearth Company stated individually in an announcement that officers had been nonetheless making an attempt to find out the precise variety of emergency sufferers.

Tv footage and images from the scene confirmed ambulances lined up within the streets amid a heavy police presence and emergency employees transporting the wounded on stretchers. Emergency employees and pedestrians had been additionally seen performing CPR on individuals mendacity on the streets. A number of individuals had been seen, apparently among the many wounded, lined in yellow blankets.

Police additionally confirmed that dozens of individuals had been receiving CPR on the streets of Itaewon whereas others had been taken to close by hospitals.

An area police officer stated a stampede was additionally reported within the streets of Itaewon as a crowd gathered to rejoice Halloween. The officer requested anonymity, saying that particulars of the incident are nonetheless underneath investigation.

Some native media reviews stated earlier that the stampede occurred after numerous individuals rushed to a bar in Itaewon after listening to an unidentified celeb go to there.

South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol issued an announcement calling on officers to make sure speedy therapy of the injured and to overview the security of the celebration websites. He additionally instructed the Ministry of Well being to rapidly deploy medical help groups in case of disasters and safe beds within the close by hospital to deal with the wounded.

About 100,000 individuals flocked to the streets of Itaewon for the Halloween celebrations, which had been the most important in years after COVID-19 restrictions had been eased in current months, native media stated.

(AFP)