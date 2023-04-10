Louisville, Kentucky bank building shooting results in multiple fatalities.

A shooting at a bank in the downtown area of Louisville has claimed the lives of at least four individuals and injured eight others, according to the police. The suspect responsible for the shooting was also found dead.

This shooting marks the 15th occurrence of such mass tragedies in the United States this year, and comes two weeks following an event in which a former student killed three adults and three schoolchildren at a Christian school situated in Nashville.

The police exchanged gunshots with the shooter inside the Old National Bank, with Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey informing reporters that police arrived while gunshots were still being fired. It is unclear if the shooter committed suicide or was shot dead by the responding officers.

Humphrey said that the shooter appeared to have a previous connection to the bank and was likely a former employee.

At least eight individuals, two of whom are police officers, were being treated at the hospital for injuries, with one of the police officers being in critical condition.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, who had lost acquaintances in the shooting, expressed his condolences to the families affected by the shooting on social media.

This marks the second tragedy that the Governor has been personally affected by, having also witnessed first-hand the devastating tornadoes that occurred in Kentucky last year, which had struck his father’s hometown.

Deputy Chief Humphrey commended the heroic actions taken by the responding officers, saying that their prompt response had undoubtedly resulted in saving lives.

During the past 100 days, there have been 15 mass shootings, making this year the most dangerous for gun violence since 2009. However, the years with the most mass shootings were in 2019 and 2022, with 45 and 42 incidents respectively.