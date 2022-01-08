Loved ones fear for a Frenchman imprisoned in Iran for “espionage”

Almost two years ago, Benjamin Brière was accused of spying while visiting Iran on holiday and imprisoned in the northeastern part of the country. Since then, the Frenchman has been in prison with no date for the trial. On Saturday, a protest in solidarity with Brière took place in Paris. His sister talked to FRANCE 24.

“We want to show that Benjamin Brière exists, that he is not just a passive hostage waiting for something to happen,” his sister Blandine Brière, 31, told FRANCE 24. Benjamin Brière’s loved ones have been consumed by anxiety and a feeling of powerlessness since then. he was imprisoned in Iran in May 2020. The protest, on Saturday, January 8, in the Place du Trocadero, Paris, is a way to show support for him, and they hope that it will lead to his release from prison. “There’s no valid reason to keep him where he is,” Blandine said. “It’s illegal imprisonment.”

Benjamin Brière, 36, began traveling around Iran in a van hoping to explore the country’s roads as he did on similar trips around Scandinavia, the Balkans and Turkey. The trip, which he documented via Instagram, came to an abrupt stop in May 2020 when he was arrested by Iranian security forces in a deserted zone near the border with Turkmenistan.

They accused him of “taking photos in a forbidden area”, using a drone for leisure activities in a nature park and of using a post on social media to question Iranian laws that make it mandatory for women to wear the hijab.

By the time Brière was escorted to Vakilabad Prison in Mashhad, northeastern Iran, the charges had escalated into allegations of “espionage” and “propaganda” against the Islamic Republic of Iran. If Brière is found guilty by Iranian courts, he could risk years in prison or even the death penalty. Twenty months since his arrest, legal proceedings have not yet begun.

“His case has never been referred to court. Only these two allegations have been communicated to his lawyer,” his sister said.

Brière’s lawyer is Saeid Dehghan, who also represents Fariba Adelkhah, a French-Iranian academic who has been imprisoned in Iran since 2019. In a tweet on December 27, 2021, Dehghan wrote: “Why is the revolutionary court in Mashhad waiting to investigate the political allegations against Benjamin? Brière, who has now been imprisoned for 570 days? ”

“We have no case file and no clarity,” his sister said. To her, her brother is “a hostage, held by Iranian authorities.”

“It’s traumatic”

“He was just a tourist, and nothing can justify the fact that he has spent so much time in prison for no reason and with so little contact with his family,” Brière added.

She hears from her brother about every three weeks, as long as the guards on duty agree. “It’s a constant struggle,” she said. When he is allowed to make phone calls, Benjamin’s calls are recorded and translated into Persian, making it impossible for him to speak openly about the reality of his life in prison.

Sometimes all contact is simply refused. Letters between Benjamin and his loved ones have not been delivered and when the prison authorities refused to let him talk to his family over Christmas and New Year, Benjamin launched a hunger strike to protest the conditions of his prison.

“Sometimes they let him have a phone call, sometimes not. There is no one with him who speaks French or English, so he has to fight every day just to communicate,” says Brière.

Representatives of the French Embassy in Iran have been able to visit Benjamin in prison (under terms agreed in the 1963 Vienna Convention) and have confirmed that he shows no signs of physical abuse, but his family is worried about his mental health.

For almost two years he has lived with the fear that he may face the same fate as other inmates sentenced to death. “He hears and understands what is happening around him. He lives in a scary situation and it is traumatic,” said his sister.

His family along with lawyer Dehghan have worked with the embassy in Iran and a lawyer in France to try to pressure the French government to find a diplomatic solution. In May last year, Blandine Brière wrote an open letter to President Emmanuel Macron asking him to “use all possible diplomatic means to ensure [Benjamin’s] release “. It has not received a response.

She believes that the French Foreign Minister is reluctant to issue an official condemnation. “It does what it can within the limits of what is possible for Benjamin, I know that. It’s just that for us, after 20 months, it’s not enough.”

“We want to shout as loud as we can”

There are more than a dozen other prisoners with Western passports detained in Iran, although most have dual citizenship. Benjamin Brière is the only known Western prisoner who does not have an Iranian passport.

NGOs have accused Iran of capturing foreign nationals in its prisons as a form of “hostage diplomacy”, which means it can be used as a bargaining chip in negotiations with foreign powers. In recent years, Iran has agreed to hostage exchanges with countries including France.

French-Iranian Fariba Adelkhah, who is currently under house arrest, was originally jailed in Iran in 2019 and sentenced in May 2020 to five years in prison for attacks on national security. When her French partner, Roland Marchal, visited her in Iran in 2019, he was also arrested and imprisoned.

However, Marchal was released in March 2020, at the same time as France released the Iranian engineer Jalal Rohollahnejad, whom the United States tried to extradite for violating US sanctions against Iran.

Faced with a situation beyond her control, Blandine Brière tries to draw increased attention to her brother’s cause. “We want to shout as loud as we can that this is a misunderstanding,” she said, reiterating that Benjamin was in Iran as a tourist, not a spy. “He used a drone, but we’re talking about a drone he bought online for € 100. That does not justify all this.”

Along with Saturday’s protest at the Place du Trocadero, she has launched an online petition demanding Benjamin’s freedom, which already has more than 45,000 signatures. It begins with a letter, addressed once again to the French President. In it, she repeats her message and hopes that someone will hear: “My brother Benjamin has been imprisoned in the Vakilabad prison in Mashhad in northeastern Iran for 20 months … He is being held illegally.”

“We are desperate,” Blandine told FRANCE 24. “We are ordinary people asking for help from everyone who listens.”

This article has been translated from the original into French.