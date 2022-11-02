Low tools, excessive morale: Jowharreports from a city retaken in Ukraine

Quickly, the small village of Vysokopila in southern Ukraine fell into the fingers of Russia when it invaded Moscow on February 24. However in September – after six months of Russian occupation – it was retaken by Ukrainian forces, who now arrange camp there. Gulliver Cragg from France 24 reviews on the each day lives of troopers, 40 kilometers from the entrance line.

“Oh!!” Oleksandr exclaimed when he smelled a small package deal of do-it-yourself salou (pork fats) that his mom had despatched to him by mail.

“That is the primary time in eight months that I have been to my mother’s salon,” he says, whereas additionally bringing some army tools he is ordered.

Oleksandr is one in all a number of Ukrainian troopers now stationed in Vysokopillya after Ukraine lately recaptured the town as a part of its counterattack within the Kherson area.

However life is just not at all times straightforward for the troops. Troopers belonging to a different unit, stationed in a home in one other a part of city, complain that they’re ill-equipped.

“Look: the lamps and mills, we had to purchase every little thing at our personal expense,” stated Ukrainian soldier Victor, as he confirmed France 24 round the home.

Though Ukraine has spent virtually ten occasions as a lot on non-lethal tools for its armed forces this yr than final yr, this isn’t at all times sufficient.

The jacket: Donated. Footwear: Donated. All that is from individuals serious about Ukraine, who gave us these uniforms, ”says Victor, pointing to his garments.

However morale continues to be excessive.

“We are going to hold pushing the Russians away, till they can not come again, so the civilians who stay right here do not should concern that some stranger will come and kick them out of their properties,” a sergeant with the title Yura says, referring to the unfinished Ukrainian counterattack.

To view the complete report, please click on on the participant above.