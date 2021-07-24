Lula: ‘Jair Bolsonaro is an agent of genocide’

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said his country is paying the price for current President Jair Bolsonaro’s “incompetence” in dealing with the Covid-19 crisis and that “he is responsible in part of all these Brazilians who have lost their lives”.

Lula also criticized the destruction of the Amazon rainforest during Bolsonaro’s tenure and the indigenous people’s invasion of the land. However, he argued against internationalization of the rainforest: “We cannot accept the internationalization of the Amazon because it is part of our territory. Nor can you go along with the idea that the Amazon should be transformed into a sanctuary for humanity. “

Brazil’s next presidential election is in 2022 and polls show Lula has strengthened his lead over Bolsonaro; However, Lula, who will be 76 by the time of that election, has yet to officially announce his entry into the race. “When the time comes to decide, if I still have this health and this desire, then I will be a candidate,” he told FRANCE 24.