Lula, the popular former president of Brazil, fights for the political return of 2022

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, president of Brazil from 2002 to 2010, embarked in November on a triumphant European tour worthy of a head of state. Acquitted of corruption charges by Brazil’s Supreme Court in April, he rallied the support of the European left and honed his message ahead of the 2022 presidential elections in Brazil. His strategy to remove President Jair Bolsonaro is based on his attractive personality and his ability to negotiate with the king-makers of Brazilian politics.

‘Back in the Champions League of international leaders’

Does Lula plan to run in the 2022 Brazilian presidential elections? “I’ll let you know,” replied the former president calmly, when he was questioned in a large Parisian hotel, where on November 17 he was awarded the Politique Internationale Prize for Political Valor.

True to form, the ex-steelmaker who was released from prison in November 2019 declared his love for the “good, democratic, generous, hard-working” Brazilian people, who are “much better than the ignorant people currently in power”, and defended Brazil’s mission to become an economic and regional power for the good of the planet. A few hours later, he was received by French President Emmanuel Macron for lunch at the Elysee Palace.

The endless judicial ordeal that, beginning in 2011, saw Lula convicted in cases of corruption, embezzlement of public funds and obstruction of justice, seems to have ended. The former president is “back in the Champions League of international leaders,” says Gaspard Estrada, director of the Political Observatory of Latin America and the Caribbean at the Institute for Political Studies in Paris.

Reusing a proven electoral strategy

Lula’s European tour showed that, unlike Jair Bolsonaro, he is not an outcast in the eyes of the international community, a clear difference that the former president hopes will regain the hearts of the Brazilian electorate.

Upon his return to Brazil, and before an upcoming trip to the United States, Lula will continue to make full use of the electoral strategy that earned him the presidency in 2002: talking to a variety of people and negotiating with and bringing together political forces. beyond his Workers Party (PT), particularly from the center of the political spectrum.

“Lula has no competition on the left, but after the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff (Editor’s note: in 2016), the political orientation of the PT has turned more to the left. In the 2018 presidential elections, the PT candidate he chose a running mate who was further to the left than he was. But historically, the PT only wins with a center-right vice president, “says Oliver Stuenkel, professor of International Relations at the Getulio Vargas Foundation in Sao Paulo.

The inescapable ‘Centrao’: the soft and corrupt belly of Brazilian politics

Indeed, since Brazil’s return to democracy in 1985, all presidents have had to form alliances with a multitude of small, conservative parties to govern. Acting as representatives of conservative and “deep” Brazil, they are known to Brazilians as the “Centrao” (“great center”).

Divided into different groups (25 parties currently have elected members in Congress), these coalitions determine whether the legislation can pass through the Brazilian parliament. “You cannot govern Brazil without the Centrao. Its members will always be in the government and they do not care who wins the elections. It is a peculiarity of the Brazilian political system,” explains Stuenkel.

Therefore, it is likely that Lula wants to “return to the happiest times of his presidency and end political polarization” in the form of “lulismo”, synonymous with “conciliation and acceptance of the realities of Brazilian political life,” he explains. Armelle Enders, historian of contemporary Brazil at the Université Paris 8.

“The left has reproached him for having personal ties with many personalities on the right or center whom they consider unattractive,” says Enders. But in 2022, these parties will likely be less demanding as they aim to put former army captain Jair Bolsonaro out of office forever.

Reconnect with the military

Another challenge for the great conciliator will be to reconnect with the military: a popular institution among Brazilians that aligned itself with Bolsonaro after his 2018 victory. “Lula tried to open a dialogue with the military hierarchy through his former Defense Minister, Nelson Jobim , but apparently without success. The establishment of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission by Dilma Rousseff in 2014 has created a rift between the PT and the army, “he added. Stuenkel explains.

In Paris, Lula was unusually unconciliatory when he spoke on this subject. “The role of the Brazilian Armed Forces is well defined by the Constitution: they defend the sovereignty of our country. (…) They are at the service of civil society. That is what our Constitution says. Today there are 8,000 soldiers in positions of civil responsibility and trust. They will have to leave and we will replace them with non-military personnel. No problem, but I don’t want to talk about elections with the military, “he told reporters on November 17.

The presidential candidate of the French left-wing party La France Insoumise, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, greets the former president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, before their meeting at a Paris hotel on November 17, 2021. © Christophe Archambault, AFP

Uncertainty in the face of a decisive choice

In a Brazil hard hit by unemployment and the pandemic, with a resurgence of hunger in some parts of the country, Lula, who has been leading the polls for months, wants to focus his campaign on reconciliation, celebrating Brazil and reassuring the Brazilian people . .

However, a Lula victory, expected by many Brazilians and leaders in Europe and Latin America, is not a foregone conclusion. Although the former president has been acquitted of all convictions, his name continues to be synonymous, for a part of Brazilian public opinion, with political corruption. Therefore, a polarized competition between the former president and the incumbent can be expected.

“Lula will have a hard time getting the business community back,” says Enders. “In 20 years, many things have changed. A highly libertarian new right has gained traction. It is seeking a third way, between a Lula who is too far to the left and a Bolsonaro who is too unpredictable. Instead, it could look to Judge Sergio Moro. [Editor’s note: Moro jailed Lula, was appointed minister of justice and public security after Bolsonaro was elected, and resigned in April 2020], which could upset Bolsonaro ”.

“Currently, Jair Bolsonaro keeps a low profile, as he was threatened with impeachment after trying to carry out a coup in September. But it is not ruled out, anything is possible.”

In the event of a defeat in the second round, the current Brazilian president, a great admirer of former US President Donald Trump, does not plan to go down without a fight, especially if Lula is victorious.

This article was translated from the original in French.