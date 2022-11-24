M23 rebels ‘probably not fearful’ about Rwanda-DRC ceasefire deal

The M23 insurgent group mentioned Thursday that the ceasefire introduced the day earlier than “would not actually matter to us,” whereas calling for “direct dialogue” with the DRC authorities.

M23 political spokesman Lawrence Kaneoka instructed AFP that “M23 noticed the doc on social media… There was nobody on the high (from M23), so the It actually would not concern us.”

“Often, when there’s a ceasefire, it’s between the combatants,” he added.

Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan Overseas Minister Vincent Perotta attended a mini-summit within the Angolan capital on Wednesday.

At a briefing in Kinshasa on Thursday, Congolese Overseas Minister Christophe Lutendola mentioned: “Tomorrow, at 6 pm, the M23 should cease all its assaults.”

The M23 rebels have been dormant for years however took up arms once more late final 12 months, considered from the outset by Kinshasa as actively supported by Rwanda, which denies the costs.

Rebels lately seized giant chunks of territory north of Goma, the provincial capital of the DRC’s North Kivu province.

The Luanda mini-summit concluded with an settlement to stop hostilities in jap DRC from Friday night, adopted by the withdrawal of the M23 rebels from the “occupied areas” and their “withdrawal to their preliminary positions”.

The settlement said that if the rebels refused, the East African Regional Drive deployed in Goma would “use power” to drive them out.

Kanioka mentioned the rebels declared a “unilateral ceasefire” in April and consider it’s nonetheless in impact.

“If the federal government doesn’t assault us tomorrow at 6 pm (1600 GMT) or within the morning, we’ll nonetheless be there,” he mentioned.

“In any other case, we’ll defend ourselves,” he mentioned.

“We’re all the time prepared to interact in direct dialogue with the Congolese authorities to resolve the foundation causes of conflicts,” he added.

The federal government in Kinshasa has refused to cope with the M23, which it calls a “terrorist motion”, so long as it occupies territory within the DRC.

In response to a query, Lutendola dominated out direct negotiations with the March 23 Motion.

(AFP)