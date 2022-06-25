WORLD NEWS

Macron asks Prime Minister Elizabeth Bourne to suggest a brand new authorities

By hanad

French President Emmanuel Macron has requested Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne to suggest a brand new “labor authorities” to be named in early July, in line with an AFP interview.

Macron additionally affirmed his long-term confidence in Bourne, AFP reported in a tweet.

The president rejected Bourne’s supply to resign on Tuesday, following a stinging election defeat final week during which he misplaced his outright majority in Parliament.

Beneath strain to compromise, Macron sought to achieve out to political opponents, asking them to provide you with concepts for a fragmented parliament to enact laws.

(Reuters)

