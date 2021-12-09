Macron details ambitious plan for French EU presidency

French President Emmanuel Macron called for a strong, sovereign and united Europe on Thursday, ahead of France’s six-month rotating EU presidency, which begins on January 1, 2022.

Macron summed up his priorities for the French EU presidency with the slogan: “Recovery, power, belonging.”

France’s goal was “to move towards a Europe that is powerful in the world, fully sovereign, free in its elections and in charge of its own destiny,” Macron told a press conference in Paris.

France takes over the six-month rotating presidency as Belarus is accused of engineering a refugee crisis by bringing immigrants from the Middle East and pressuring them to try to cross its borders illegally into the EU states of Poland and Lithuania.

The bloc has been deeply divided for years on its response to immigration and how to police the common external borders of its Schengen area.

“I would say that we must move from a Europe of cooperation within our borders to a Europe that is powerful in the world, fully sovereign, free in its choices and the owner of its destiny,” Macron said.

Coordinated response on migration, regulation of social networks

Among France’s proposals is the creation of an emergency reaction capacity to help EU states facing crises at their borders, Macron said.

The French president also asked the bloc to hold regular political meetings on migration, as the euro zone states already do in economic matters.

Europe “needs to ensure the protection of its borders,” Macron said.

Macron has also pledged to work towards an unprecedented regulation of social media platforms that will establish accountability for hateful content.

This will be an “unprecedented European regulation to combat online hate, to define the responsibility of these large platforms for their content,” Macron said.

“Every day, we have to deal with issues like anti-Semitism, racism, hate speech and online harassment. There is no international regulation on these issues today, strictly speaking,” he said.

Macron faces a presidential election in April, and far-right and conservative parties are likely to make migration, in what some see as a soft touch, a campaign issue.

( Jowharwith AFP and REUTERS)