French President Emmanuel Macron called for a pause in the imposition of environmental regulations in the EU on Thursday.

He argued that Europe had already done more in terms of environmental constraints than other industrial powers.

Macron unveiled his “reindustrialisation” plan for France, which includes tax credits and measures to promote green industry, as well as vehicle and battery production in Europe.

The president stressed that the EU must maintain regulatory stability, as it is ahead of other powers in this regard.

Macron has expressed concern about the protectionist policies of US President Joe Biden’s administration and China’s rising power. He has urged Europe to defend itself against such competition.

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a pause in the imposition of environmental regulations within the European Union (EU).

In a speech on Thursday, Macron argued that Europe had already done more than other industrial powers in terms of environmental constraints, and that a pause in regulation would provide a much-needed boost to the EU’s economy.

Macron outlined his “reindustrialisation” plan for France, which includes tax credits and measures to promote green industry, as well as vehicle and battery production in Europe. He stressed that the EU must maintain regulatory stability, as it is ahead of other powers in this regard.

The French president’s call for a pause in environmental regulation has been met with mixed reactions. While some have praised his focus on economic growth, others have criticized him for prioritizing industry over the environment.

Macron’s concerns about the protectionist policies of US President Joe Biden’s administration and China’s rising power have been well-documented. He has urged Europe to defend itself against such competition, and has called for a greater focus on technological innovation and research and development.

While Macron’s “reindustrialisation” plan may face criticism from environmentalists, it is clear that he is committed to promoting economic growth in France and across the EU.

Whether his call for a pause in environmental regulation will be heeded remains to be seen, but it is clear that Macron believes that Europe must maintain its competitive edge in the global marketplace.