Macron faces anger and impatience of young Africans at renewed summit

President Emmanuel Macron promised full recognition of the legacy of colonialism on Friday when young Africans attacked France’s “arrogance” and “paternalism” at a conference aimed at forging a new partnership with the continent.

“We as Africans feel the pain of colonization every day,” Adelle Onyango, a Kenyan media figure, told Macron during a panel discussion, accusing France of living in “denial” of his “destructive past”.

“What we end up with is skepticism of what exactly France represents,” he said to loud applause at the gathering of some 3,000 Africans invited to the meeting in Montpellier.

Onyango was one of 11 young Africans who politely peppered Macron with criticism during a plenary session and urged him to support democratic renewal in countries where leaders cling to power under “democratic dictatorships.”

“Stop cooperating and collaborating with these dictatorial presidents,” said Cheikh Fall, an influential Senegalese blogger, asking France to offer an apology for the crimes of the colonial era.

Africa-France Summit: ‘Less on aid and more on investment’

Macron responded that Paris routinely expressed disapproval of political or military coups on the continent and reduced cooperation with authoritarian regimes.

“I have never established a military base unless asked to do so” by democratically legitimate leaders, he added.

Regarding France’s colonial past, Macron said that “asking for an apology is too easy … I don’t think we can free ourselves from this history.”

“I believe in a policy of recognition,” he said, promising that an honest assessment of France’s colonial past would be introduced into school curricula. “I want us to accept this truth together.”

Gloves off

Seen as an opportunity to demonstrate France’s commitment in particular to young Africans, Macron’s Africa-France summit deliberately excluded other government leaders to encourage open and sometimes direct exchanges.

“Africa is not a continent of misery and unemployment, but a young, optimistic and enthusiastic continent,” said Adam Dicko, a young activist from Mali.

She lashed out at France’s anti-jihadist Barkhane force in her country, saying “foreign military interventions have never solved anything.”

Macron has announced a reduction of the 5,500 French troops in the Sahel region of West Africa, and acknowledged that they would not be able to stay in Mali or any other country indefinitely.

“But I can’t tell anyone what policies to follow. You play an important role in that and you are doing it,” he said.

Cameroonian intellectual Achille Mbembe, who was tasked with organizing the meeting, said in a report to Macron this week that France was not recognizing “new movements and political and cultural experiments” underway in various countries.

Their recommendations included concrete steps as a fund to promote democratic initiatives and greater opportunities for students to study abroad.

Mbembe also called for greater restitution of African cultural treasures looted in the colonial era, an increasingly sensitive issue for younger generations.

Macron announced that 26 works of art and other prized artifacts long sought by Benin would be returned later this month after years of debate.

(AFP)