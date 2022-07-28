Macron greets Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia with a handshake upon his arrival for a go to to the Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday greeted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) with a protracted handshake throughout talks on the Elysee Palace in Paris, amid anger from rights teams over their assembly.

AFP tv photos confirmed Macron warmly welcoming the dominion’s de facto ruler earlier than a dinner, defying objections from activists who say the talks are inappropriate lower than 4 years after the homicide of journalist Jamal Khashoggi within the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The crown prince is making his first journey to the European Union since Soleimani’s killing, and he additionally held talks in Greece earlier this week.

Mohammed bin Salman, wearing conventional Saudi robes, shook palms with Macron, with the 2 males additionally clasping his left palms in a heat four-handed gesture.

Macron then led Mohammed bin Salman up the steps on the pink carpet to the Elysee Palace.

Neither of the 2 males made any remark, however an announcement is predicted from the Elysee later after the talks.

A French presidential official advised reporters that Macron will elevate human rights points, together with particular person ones, in addition to focus on oil manufacturing and the Iran nuclear deal.

Physique language in conversations has all the time been intently watched after a fist-blow between US President Joe Biden and Mohammed bin Salman earlier this month was seen as an emblem of the crown prince’s integration into the worldwide group.

A UN report on the killing of Khashoggi on October 2, 2018, within the Saudi consulate, stated there was cause to research the prince’s duty, whereas US intelligence stated he “accredited” the method of “arresting or killing” the journalist. The declare of Saudi officers denied this.

