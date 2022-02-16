Macron hosts African leaders ahead of Mali’s expected withdrawal

In tonight’s programme, we focus on the situation in Mali, where the complete withdrawal of French forces fighting Islamist separatists there is believed to be imminent. French President Emmanuel Macron met his African and European counterparts during a dinner in Paris on Wednesday. He is expected to confirm the decision to leave Mali later this week.

We also head to South Africa, where the judge rejects an attempt by former President Jacob Zuma to appeal the attorney general’s ruling. The verdict means that Zuma’s path will continue in April.

Our team in Ethiopia is reporting the worst drought in the Horn of Africa in decades.