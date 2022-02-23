Macron is expected to start his re-election bid at a March rally in Marseille

French President Emmanuel Macron will launch his bid for re-election on March 5, in an inaugural election rally in Marseille, sources in his centrist ‘Republic on Action’ (LREM) party told AFP on Wednesday.

Opinion polls have steadily indicated that Macron, who has yet to officially announce his candidacy, is likely to come out on top in the first round of France’s April 10 presidential election.

However, polls also suggest that a second five-year term in the run-off two weeks later is not a foregone conclusion, with Macron facing strong opposition from the far-right parties that dominated the early stages of the campaign.

The far-right vote is currently split between two candidates, Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour, followed by conservative candidate Valerie Pecres.

In a field crowded with candidates for the Elysee Palace, Jean-Luc Mélenchonnis was the only left wing to reach double figures in the polls.

Macron, a former investment banker and economy minister under Socialist President Francois Hollande, came to power in 2017 as a “neither right nor left” foreign candidate, promising wide-ranging reforms to destabilize France’s economy.

He moved quickly to cut taxes and loosen labor laws in an effort to stoke growth, and pushed for reform of the state-owned SNCF railway despite fierce resistance from labor unions.

However, it also sparked outrage over allegedly pro-rich policies, and a fuel tax increase that affected rural areas and small towns in France in particular, sparked fiery “yellow vest” protests in 2018 and 2019 that forced him to make a series of concessions in favor of families. low income.

(France 24 with AFP)