Macron is hosting von der Leyen for the start of the French EU Presidency

The French president and the head of the European Commission are holding a joint press conference on Friday to mark the start of France’s six-month presidency of the EU. Watch it live on FRANCE 24.

Macron, who has announced an ambitious agenda for the 27-member bloc, hosted Ursula von der Leyen and other EU commissioners for talks in the Elysee Palace on Thursday.

“The year 2022 must be a turning point for Europe,” he said in a national speech on New Year’s Eve, praising the EU’s role during the Covid-19 crisis.

Analysts say the rotating EU presidency could serve his domestic campaign for a second term, with less than 100 days left until France’s presidential election.

