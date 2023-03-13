Macron meets with Hungarian Orban on the Elysee Palace to debate the Ukraine warfare

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to debate the Ukraine warfare and different points earlier than the European Council met for a working dinner on the Elysee Palace on Monday evening.

Orban, an outspoken critic of Europe’s place on the warfare in Ukraine, stays one of many few dissenting voices amongst his counterparts within the European Union, accusing the West of waging an “oblique warfare” on Russia.

The Hungarian prime minister criticized Western sanctions imposed on Moscow and vowed to take care of relations with the Kremlin whereas refusing to produce arms to Ukraine.

Sources near the president stated Monday’s dinner between Macron and Orban can be “an event to reaffirm the significance of European values ​​and the unified assist of European international locations for Ukraine within the latter’s warfare with Russia via sanctions.”

The French presidency stated in a press release that the 2 leaders are anticipated to debate “points associated to industrial coverage, vitality and immigration” in addition to the rule of legislation earlier than the European Council scheduled for March 23-24.

Budapest can be embroiled in a long-running row with the European Union over considerations in Brussels about corruption in Hungary.

In December, Brussels froze 12 billion euros in funds for Hungary pending anti-corruption reforms anticipated from Budapest.

(France 24 with Agence France-Presse)