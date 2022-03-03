Macron officially announces his candidacy for the French presidential elections in 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday that he will run for a second term in the French presidential election in April, seeking a mandate to lead the eurozone’s second-largest economy through the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Macron announced his candidacy for the 2022 presidential election with a “message to France” that began with the recent challenges the country faced during his first five-year term.

The message, published in several newspapers, began, “Over the past five years, we have faced many trials together. Terror, epidemic and war in Europe: France has rarely faced such an accumulation of crises.”

“We haven’t succeeded in everything,” Macron said. “There are choices, with the experience I have, I will undoubtedly make differently. But the transformations that have been made during this term have made it possible for many of us to live better, and France has been able to gain independence. And the crises we have been going through over the past two years have shown that This is the path to follow.”

Then the letter mentioned his intention to run for a second term. “I ask for your confidence in a new term as President of the Republic. I am a candidate … to respond to the challenges of the century. I am a candidate to defend our values ​​… I am a candidate to continue preparing the future of our children and grandchildren.”

The French president, who has been the focus of diplomacy on Ukraine, left his official announcement until the last minute with the deadline set by authorities at 6 pm (1700 GMT) on Friday.

And while there has always been little suspense about the 44-year-old’s intentions, announcing his candidacy has repeatedly been delayed by the crisis in Eastern Europe that has seen Macron play a prominent role in diplomatic talks.

Almost a month before the first round of the presidential election on April 10, Macron has yet to take part in any official campaign and has canceled a massive rally that had been scheduled in Marseille this weekend due to the Ukraine crisis.

Ahead of Friday’s deadline for candidates to run, opinion polls widely show he is the frontrunner, with the war shifting attention to foreign policy rather than the domestic issues favored by his opponents.

“In crises, citizens always stand behind the flag and line up behind the head of state,” said Antoine Prestel, a public opinion expert at the Jean Jaures Foundation, a Paris think tank.

“The other candidates are not heard. All that anybody talks about in all the media is the invasion,” he told AFP.

A member of parliament from the ruling party told AFP this week that the Ukraine crisis meant Macron’s rivals were “boxing on their own”, while several opinion polls showed his personal score rising.

The former investment banker admitted in a national address Wednesday night that the crisis had “affected our democratic lives and our election campaign,” but promised to conduct an “important democratic debate for the country.”

The latest IFOP poll for Paris Match, LCI and Sud Radio on Thursday showed Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen leading in the first round and qualifying for the second round, with Macron receiving 28 percent and Le Pen 17 percent.

Figures for the April 24 run-off showed Macron receiving 56.7% of the vote against Le Pen.

(France 24 with Agence France-Presse and Reuters)