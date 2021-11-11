Macron pays tribute to last French Resistance fighter on Armistice Day

President Emmanuel Macron addressed tributes on Thursday to the last French Resistance fighter of World War II who died last month and will be buried with a cross carved into the wood of Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Hubert Germain, who was the last surviving Resistance fighter honored by the late Free French leader Charles de Gaulle, died aged 101 in October.

His coffin, draped in the French flag, was transported down the Champs-Elysees in an armored vehicle to the Arc de Triomphe, where Macron and visiting US Vice President Kamala Harris paid their respects.

Germain, the son of a general in France’s colonial army, was in his late teens when he fled to Britain after France’s capitulation, where he joined de Gaulle, who was organizing resistance to the German occupation. He went on to fight key battles at Bir-Hakeim in Libya, at El Alamein in Egypt and in Tunisia, as well as the invasion of German-occupied France in 1944 that liberated the country.

The Paris-born fighter was one of 1,038 people awarded the Order of Liberation for his heroism by De Gaulle, who would become president of France and is the founder of the current constitution.

Germain, who became a deputy and minister, will be buried Thursday night in a special crypt reserved for Resistance fighters in Mont Valérien, a former fortress west of Paris where German troops used to execute opponents.

At the Armistice Day ceremony on Thursday, Macron placed a Cross of Lorraine, the symbol of resistance, made of Notre-Dame wood on his coffin, in accordance with Germain’s wishes.

France holds a ceremony each year at the Arc de Triomphe on Armistice Day, a public holiday to commemorate the armistice signed to end the First World War.

‘I’m going to need you’

Germain was born in Paris on August 6, 1920, the son of a general officer who had served in the colonial forces of France. After graduating from high school, he was preparing for the naval academy entrance exam at the Lycée Michel Montaigne in Bordeaux when war was declared in September 1939. Months later, after May 1940 and the fall of France , decided to continue the fight. .

Germain boarded a ship carrying Polish soldiers to England and arrived in London on June 24, 1940. There he met de Gaulle. “After inquiring about my studies, he explained to me where he would send me to continue my training and said: ‘I’m going to need you.’ Well, at 19, when the man who took the affairs of the nation into his hands tells you that, your chest swells. I understood immediately that, together with Churchill, de Gaulle and I, we were going to win the war! “he wrote in his autobiography.

Having joined the Free French Forces since its inception, Germain was assigned to the battleship Courbet where he studied to become a naval officer. In the spring of 1941 he was assigned to the staff of General Paul Legentilhomme, commander of the 1st Free French Division in Palestine, and was scheduled to intervene in the Levant. He fought in Syria and Libya, where he saw combat at the Battle of Bir Hakeim, and in Egypt.

In Italy in May 1944, Germain, a lieutenant commanding an anti-tank section near Pontecorvo, sustained a side injury while supporting the attacking battalion along the Liri River with heavy artillery fire. Evacuated to Naples, Germain was awarded the Cross of Liberation by de Gaulle at the end of June 1944. He later recounted his astonishment at receiving the honor. “I never thought about that. I had struggled a lot, but I was never working with that in mind. It didn’t interest me,” he said.

Germain participated in the Allied landing in Provence in August 1944. Four years after his departure for England, he finally set foot once more in his country. “You land, you disembark, you walk a few steps and you collapse. It is that land that inhales you, the beach. At that moment, you fall to your knees and cry. Not for long, because there is no time to lose, but it is impressive, ”he recalled during an interview with LCI television. “And that’s when I said to myself: ‘There, you’ve returned to France! France does not belong to you, it is not your France, but that night it would be mine ”.

( Jowharwith AFP)