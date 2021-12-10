Macron pledges to help Ukraine preserve its territorial integrity

President Emmanuel Macron confirmed France’s determination on Friday to help Ukraine preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The promise came as the European Union warned Russia that it would face consequences if it invaded Ukraine after amassing troops on the border with its southwestern neighbor.

Macron said that both presidents agreed on the need to relaunch the talks under the four-way Normandy format, involving Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany and that he was targeting, when talks began in 2014 on the sidelines of ceremonies to mark the anniversary of the D-Day landings, to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces.

The conflict has caused more than 13,000 deaths in eastern Ukraine since 2014.

The French president added that he will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days and that he will speak with Zelensky again in Brussels on December 15.

Macron’s phone conversation with Zelensky came amid mounting tensions in Eastern Europe following the recent surge in troops from Russia near the Ukrainian border.

Following a meeting on Friday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris, Macron warned of the risk of self-fulfilling prophecies, following a US intelligence assessment that Russia may be planning a multi-front offensive against Ukraine next year.

The Kremlin denies planning any attacks.

“I think our main goal is to avoid any unnecessary tension, what I will call self-fulfilling news,” Macron told reporters at a joint press conference with Germany’s new chancellor.

“What we all want, Europeans and Americans, is to show that we are paying close attention to the situation,” Macron said.

Scholz called for new four-way talks with Moscow to reduce tensions along Ukraine’s border, while making it clear that the rules must be respected by all.

“We will launch more activities to make sure Ukraine has a good outlook,” said Scholz, who was making his first official visit as foreign minister.

“We have a good foundation that needs to be revived, for example, the talks in the Normandy format,” he added.

Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline: ‘a source of friction’

Meanwhile, the EU warned Russia on Friday that it would face consequences if it invaded Ukraine.

“Aggression must come at a price, so we will communicate these points in advance to Russia,” European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said at a joint press conference with Scholz in Brussels later on Friday.

When asked if sanctions on Moscow could include the closure of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that is intended to transport gas to Europe, von der Leyen said that, in general, energy should never be used to exert pressure and the energy security of Europe. and your neighbors must be insured.

Scholz, who was in Brussels after his visit to Paris, declined to answer the question about the Russian-German gas pipeline, saying that while it was clear that the EU and others would react if there was an invasion of Ukraine, the talks to prevent Such The results were also important.

“We know that Germany, a great country at the heart of the European Union, has a responsibility,” said Scholz. “We cannot stand on the sidelines and comment on what is happening. No, we have to get in the middle of it all and make a contribution to ensure progress and a bright future in Europe and that is how we see our role.”

Scholz had warned Moscow on Thursday of the “consequences” for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

The Russian project to deliver natural gas to Germany is a major source of friction with many partners, including France, and could play an important role as Western powers threaten new sanctions against Moscow.

“With Nord Stream 2, Germany has the great geopolitical weapon in its hand without ever having looked for it,” said Ulrich Speck, analyst at the German Marshall Fund.

NATO chief rejects Russia’s demand to ban entry to Ukraine

Russia said on Friday that NATO should formally scrap a 2008 decision to open its doors to Georgia and Ukraine, insisting that giving Moscow guarantees to halt the bloc’s expansion eastward was in the West’s “fundamental” interest.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry also demanded that NATO stop conducting military exercises near Russia’s borders, adding that this and other security proposals will be released “in the near future.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg immediately rejected Russia’s demand.

“NATO’s relationship with Ukraine will be decided by the 30 NATO allies and Ukraine, no one else,” Stoltenberg said. “We cannot accept that Russia is trying to reestablish a system where great powers like Russia have spheres of influence, where they can control or decide what other members can do.”

Earlier this week, Putin and US President Joe Biden held two hours of talks, with the Kremlin chief demanding that the West put down assurances that Ukraine would not become a NATO launch pad.

According to the White House, Biden and Putin agreed that their respective teams would “follow up” on the summit, stressing that the next US move would be “in close coordination with allies and partners.”

Zelensky on Friday welcomed Biden’s involvement in the attempt to achieve peace in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region, but added that he would not rule out holding direct talks with Putin to resolve the problem.

In an interview with a Ukrainian television station, Zelensky said he did not rule out holding a referendum on the future status of war-torn eastern Ukraine and the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

( Jowharwith AFP and REUTERS)