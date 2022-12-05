Macron says he and Biden agreed to “repair” US help issues

President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to a state go to earlier this week, Macron mentioned, to “repair” issues arising from US laws that features subsidies for US-made merchandise, in an effort to assuage European considerations.

The Biden Inflation Discount Act is a brand new $430 billion invoice that gives large subsidies for American-made merchandise and goals to deal with the local weather disaster and increase renewable power.

However European leaders say the legislative bundle is unfair to non-US firms and will probably be a critical blow to their economies as Europe offers with the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

“What we determined with President Biden is exactly to repair this drawback. And it’s solvable,” Macron mentioned in an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes in an interview printed Sunday.

“There are changes that we will make that may mainly make it simpler for European nations to take part or to be on their very own,” Bidensa mentioned, talking alongside Macron, on Thursday.

(Reuters)