Macron says he wants to “pee” France’s unvaccinated

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he wanted to “curse” the unvaccinated, in a slang, cutting comment that was howled at by condemnation from opposition rivals less than four months before the next presidential election.

“The unvaccinated, I really want to make them cursed. And so, we will continue to do so until the end. That is the strategy,” Macron told Le Parisien in an interview published late Tuesday.

Last year, France introduced a health passport that prevents people without a PCR test or proof of vaccination from entering restaurants, cafes and other places. The government wants to turn it into a vaccine passport, which means that only those vaccinated can have a health passport.

“I will not send (the unvaccinated) to prison, I will not vaccinate by force. So we have to tell them, from January 15, you will not be able to go to the restaurant anymore, you will not be able to lose one, not be able to have a coffee, go to the theater, cinema … “

The phrase “emmerder”, from “merde” (shit), which can also be translated as “getting on their nerves”, is considered “very informal” by the French dictionary Larousse and prompted immediate criticism of rivals on social media.

Macron has previously been criticized for statements that many French people perceived as arrogant, cutting or scornful. He has later expressed remorse on several occasions.

“A president should not say that,” far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Twitter. “Emmanuel Macron is unworthy of his office.”

In the detailed interview, Macron’s first in the new year, the president also said he had a good mind to run for re-election in April, but he did not explicitly announce his intention to run.

“I would like to do that,” Macron said.

As a clear favorite in the opinion polls, Macron has not yet officially said that he is running, even though his lieutenants are already preparing a campaign.

(Reuters)