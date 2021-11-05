Macron to Address the Nation on Tuesday as Covid-19 Cases Rise

French President Emmanuel Macron will speak to the nation on Tuesday about the resurgence of COVID-19 infections, as well as his economic reform program, the government said on Friday.

Infection rates have accelerated sharply in the past month, with the number of new COVID-19 cases increasing by double-digit percentages from last week for several days in a row.

“The epidemic is accelerating again in Europe, Europe has once again become the epicenter of the epidemic,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters.

The seven-day average of new daily infections now stands at more than 6,200, up from less than 4,200 in early October.

Attal said Macron would review the COVID-19 situation and also talk about the country’s economic recovery, the government’s reform program and other topics. Macron’s office said the speech would be on Tuesday.

Macron’s last big televised speech was on July 12 at the start of a fourth wave of infections. He then announced that vaccinations would be mandatory for all healthcare workers.

French epidemiologists have recently suggested expanding the scope of the vaccine booster campaign to include new categories.

On Wednesday, the government said masks would become mandatory again starting next week for school-age children in 39 regional departments where infection rates are high.

Prime Minister Jean Castex, meanwhile, said that the national incidence rate, the number of new infections per week per 100,000 residents, was now well above the alert level of 50.

“This is not an explosion, but it requires the utmost vigilance. Now is not the time to lower our guard, ”he said.

The average weekly incidence rate set a 2021 high of 438 in April and then fell below 20 in late June after a series of lockdown measures.

It rose again to 247 at the peak of the fourth wave in mid-August. After briefly falling below the alert level of 50 in early October, the trend changed again on October 21 and the incidence rate stood at 65 on Thursday.

