Macron to start Hungary visit with tribute to Orban’s opponent

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit the grave of philosopher Agnes Heller, an opponent of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, at the start of a visit to Budapest on Monday in which he will seek common ground on some European Union projects despite of the deep differences.

Macron said last week that Orban, with whom he will meet later on Monday, was both a political opponent and a European partner with whom a compromise was possible.

Sources of disagreement and tension include LGBT rights and immigration. Macron pointed out a “culture battle” with Hungary and some of its neighbors a few months ago, acknowledging a deepening rift with increasingly assertive illiberal leaders that is damaging EU cohesion.

Areas where the two leaders have found common ground include pressuring the EU to promote nuclear power and recognize it as a green investment.

Orban is also likely to support Macron’s plans for stronger defense cooperation between EU countries, and his aim to better protect and control the bloc’s borders during the six-month French presidency of the EU beginning in January.

French officials said Macron would increase respect for LGBT rights and the rule of law with Orban. The European Commission accuses Hungary of failing to respect EU rules on the rule of law and democracy, a charge that Organ denies.

Macron met Heller before his death in 2019. She was a defender of liberal democracy and a strong critic of Orban, whom he accused of undermining democracy.

Born in 1929 in Budapest, Heller was a Holocaust survivor, but most of her family was killed by the Nazis.

Macron is expected to participate in a meeting of the Visegrad group, which includes leaders from Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, and will meet with Hungarian opposition leaders.

Orban has hosted far-right French leaders Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour in the past two months, who praised his opposition to immigration. “That is a leader who defends the identity, sovereignty and borders of his country,” Zemmour said.

