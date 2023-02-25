Macron visits China and calls on Beijing to strain Putin on Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Saturday that he would go to China in early April, and referred to as on Beijing to “assist us put strain on Russia” to finish the battle in Ukraine.

Talking a day after China referred to as for pressing peace talks whereas saying its plan to finish the battle in Ukraine, Macron stated peace is just attainable if “Russian aggression stops, forces withdraw and the territorial sovereignty of Ukraine and its individuals is revered.”

– Emmanuel Macron (@EmanuelMacron) February 24, 2023 Ukraine “The truth that China is concerned in peace efforts is an effective factor,” stated the French president, demanding that Beijing “not provide any weapons to Russia.”

He additionally requested for Beijing’s assist to “put strain on Russia to make sure that it doesn’t use chemical or nuclear weapons, and that this aggression stops earlier than negotiations.”

China’s 12-point paper calling for a “political settlement” of the disaster adopted accusations from the West that China was contemplating arming Russia, a declare Beijing denied as false.

Coinciding with the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the paper urged all events to “assist Russia and Ukraine in working in the identical route and resuming direct dialogue as quickly as attainable.”

It additionally makes clear its opposition not solely to using nuclear weapons, however to the specter of their deployment, after Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to make use of Moscow’s atomic arsenal within the battle.

