Macron welcomes new Chancellor Scholz as France and Germany seek common ground in the post-Merkel era

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris for an inaugural working meeting on Friday, when the two most powerful leaders of the EU will begin their search for common ground to tackle crises inside and outside. of the block.

At the top of the agenda, French officials say, will be tensions over Ukraine, which US officials believe could face a Russian invasion early next year, and Macron’s priorities for France’s six-month presidency in the European Union, which begins on January 1.

Macron developed a friendly relationship with Scholz’s predecessor Angela Merkel, who broke with German tradition by backing unprecedented joint efforts to increase debt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the two leaders also disagreed on some key issues, including Germany’s gas imports from Russia, which denies it plans to invade Ukraine, how to defend Europe and its relationship with other big competitors, including China.

Other EU countries have also worked to forge mini-alliances, such as the Frugal Four in fiscally conservative Western nations or the Visegrad Four in Eastern Europe, in part to correct perceived imbalances stemming from Franco-German coordination efforts. .

“It’s good to have a Franco-German partner who gets along … but it’s never enough,” said Marion Gaillard, an expert on Franco-German relations at the Sciences-Po institute for political studies in Paris.

French diplomats appear optimistic about the prospect of ties with Germany under Scholz, citing “strategic sovereignty” in the coalition agreement that brought him to power and, they say, echoes Macron’s push for the ” strategic “European autonomy.

Another key question is how to finance a transition towards greener energy and whether the EU can consider nuclear energy and natural gas as renewable sources and therefore eligible.

Macron wants to build new nuclear reactors in France, while German plans to phase them out are well established. However, the new German coalition agreement does not mention the issue, leaving room for compromise, Paris believes.

