Macron will participate in the commemorations of the Algerian protest massacre in Paris

President Emmanuel Macron will become the first French head of state on Saturday to take part in commemorations of the massacre of protesters by the Paris police at a 60-year-old rally against the French government in its then colony Algeria.

The events of October 17, 1961 were covered up for decades and the final death toll remains unclear. But many historians believe it could amount to several hundred.

The demonstration was called in the last year of France’s increasingly violent attempt to retain Algeria as a North African colony, and in the midst of a bombing campaign against mainland France by pro-independence militants.

On Saturday, the day before the formal anniversary, Macron will participate in a memorial service for the victims in a park on the outskirts of Paris starting at 1330 GMT.

An important question is whether to issue a formal apology for the actions of the Paris police that day or express regret, as the president seeks to forge a modern relationship with France’s past.

It was later discovered that the Paris police chief at the time, Maurice Papon, had collaborated with the Nazis during WWII.

The Elysee said that the ceremony will take place in the presence of relatives of the victims, civil society activists who have campaigned for the recognition of the massacre and veterans of the struggle for the independence of Algeria.

‘State lie’

Activists hope that Macron, the first president born in the post-colonial era, will go further than his predecessor Francois Hollande, who acknowledged in 2012 that protesting Algerians had been “killed during a bloody crackdown.”

The activists want an apology, reparation for the victims or recognition that the repression constituted a crime of the State.

The 1961 protests were called in response to a strict curfew imposed on Algerians to prevent the underground resistance movement of the FLN from collecting funds after a series of deadly attacks on French police officers.

Some of the worst acts of violence occurred on the Saint Michel bridge near Notre-Dame Cathedral, where witnesses reported seeing the police throw Algerians into the Seine River, where an unknown number drowned.

“There was a state cover-up, a state lie. There were government statements on the morning of October 18 that tried to incriminate the FLN and the Algerians,” historian Emmanuel Blanchard told AFP.

Macron, who is expected to seek re-election next year, may be wary of provoking a backlash from political opponents or French police in his comments.

His far-right electoral opponents, nationalists Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour, are outspoken critics of efforts to acknowledge or show regret for past crimes.

Another complication is an ongoing diplomatic dispute between Paris and Algiers fueled by comments attributed to Macron describing the country as governed by a “political-military system” that had “totally rewritten” its history.

A report commissioned by the president from historian Benjamin Stora earlier this year urged a truth commission on the Algerian war, but Macron ruled out issuing an official apology.

