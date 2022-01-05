Macron’s blunt promise to “pee” the unvaccinated is aimed at key voters

French President Emmanuel Macron surprised both friend and foe on Tuesday when he said that part of his Covid strategy was to “pee” the unvaccinated with increasing restrictions to convince them to get a shock. The acknowledgment provoked outrageous reactions from political opponents, but some analysts say the statement was a calculated ploy to strengthen his image as a champion of the silent centrist majority facing political extremes.

As the world fights for the rise of Omicron and nations, including France, compete to get as many citizens vaccinated as possible, Macron expressed his strategy in vulgar terms: “I really want to curse the unvaccinated – and that’s what we will do, or how to the end “, he told Le Parisien.

Listen to the outrage of Macron’s political opponents. “A president should not say that,” said Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National, formerly the National Front) and a presidential candidate. Macron’s words show that he is “unsuitable for the job”, she added. “Scary” was the verdict of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the far left France Unbowed (La France Insoumise), in a post on Twitter. “Blatant cruelty,” tweeted far-right polemicist Éric Zemmour, also a presidential hopeful.

“Political Theater”

In response to Macron’s statements, Parliament suspended the debate for the second night in a row on plans to impose stricter restrictions on France’s health passports. French residents currently need a QR code that provides proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test to enter cultural and leisure facilities or to travel on long-distance trains. Macron’s bill would make full vaccination (three jabs) the only way to qualify for a passport from January 15.

But interrupting debates on the bill is just “political theater”, given the huge parliamentary majority enjoyed by Macron’s centrist party La République En Marche, says Andrew Smith, a professor of French politics at the University of Chichester. The shutdown will “probably delay it for a day or two – no more,” he said.

Some observers say Macron’s swearing was also a bit of a theater, which came less than four months before the April presidential election. The image of a responsible, centrist leader using health care restrictions to guide France through the Covid maelstrom is an important part of his election strategy.

Surveys show that Macron’s policy of making life more difficult for the unvaccinated is popular: Two-thirds of the French population support turning the health passport into a vaccine passport, according to a Odaxa survey in late December. A similar majority consistently supported the health pass – which cut through significant anti-wax sentiment to turbocharge France’s vaccination rate to 77 percent, one of the highest in the Western world ahead of the United States, Britain and Germany.

The long series of protests against the health pass in the summer of 2020 attracted support from only a quarter of the population, after conspiracy rhetoric overshadowed more general opposition to the measure based on civic freedom arguments.

Therefore, Macron’s statement speaks of “pissing” the unvaccinated “to the overwhelming majority of the French population who have been fully vaccinated – not to the people who are waiting to be stung, who often vote for political extremes,” Smith said.

“He understands that people who have voluntarily endured vaccination are disapproved of by people who have had their tingling, received their health cards and just want to watch the pandemic.”

Smith went on to say that the president was probably directing his comments at those who were already likely to support him, not trying to win converts.

“What Macron said was very much aimed at people who are willing to support him in the presidential election,” he said. “No one goes from supporting Mélenchon on the far left or Le Pen or Éric Zemmour on the far right to suddenly believing that they will make money from their vote with Macron; that transfer does not really happen. ”

Holding on to the right wing, the traditional conservative candidate Valérie Pécresse from Les Républicains is by far the most formidable threat to Macron’s re-election. She has her own track record when it comes to managing Covid as head of the Paris region – and challenges Macron on the burgeoning right-of-center ground in French politics, which has moved further to the right since taking office in 2017.

>> Conservative Pécresse seems to be establishing itself as the “only threat” to Macron

Pécresse’s main line of attack on Macron is that he is a “pale imitation” of a center-right leader – who promised bold policies and failed to deliver – while being the authentic article.

This highlights Macron’s tap change from his lengthy interview with TF1 at the Élysée Palace last month, in which he admitted that some outspoken comments early in his presidency were “unacceptable” and that “you can get things done without upsetting people”.

Macron’s latest statement “seems to come from a candidate, not a president,” Smith said.

“Last time he campaigned like a disruptor, someone new who would get things done differently. It’s tough to be such a figure – to be new – when sitting in the chair. So what Macron did was highlight how he still has a transformative “Impulse and promised a return to normalcy in the language of disruption. It was a statement in the media, even more than a political statement.”

Pécresse was one of those who suggested that Macron’s vulgar choice of words was inappropriate for an occupier of the Élysée Palace – and told the television channel CNews that “it is not up to the President of the Republic to select good and bad Frenchmen”, adding that France need a government that “unites people and calms things down”.

But unlike Le Pen, Zemmour and Mélenchon, Pécresse largely agrees with Macron’s Covid policy, including the vaccine passport. This is not the issue where she can win over his constituents by offering a positive new direction, Smith said.

“Pécresse’s biggest task at the moment is to make herself look very different from Macron, and if her different proposal says she’s a little more polite than him, it’s putting her in a tricky position. That kind of criticism is not the most effective; it does not really go through saying “Macron should not have said it.” If anything, it makes the other candidate look less effective. “