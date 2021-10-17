Macron’s condemnation of the 1961 Paris massacre ‘is not enough’, historians say

Historians and activists in France have expressed disappointment that President Emmanuel Macron did not go further in his condemnation of the deadly 1961 crackdown by the Paris police against Algerian protests, the scale of which was covered up for decades.

The president “recognized the facts: that the crimes committed that night under [Paris police prefect] Maurice Papon are unforgivable for the Republic ”, said a statement from the Elysee Palace.

“It’s not enough,” lamented 81-year-old Rahim Rezigat, a former member of the French federation of the National Liberation Front (FLN).

Macron “is playing with words, for the sake of his electorate, which includes those who are nostalgic for French Algeria,” said Rezigat, who attended an event organized in Paris on Saturday by the anti-racist NGO SOS Racisme, which brought together to activists and youth from the Ile-de-France region to commemorate that deadly night.

On October 17, 1961, some 30,000 Algerians peacefully demonstrated at the call of the FLN resistance movement in response to the strict 8:30 pm curfew imposed on Algerians in Paris and its suburbs.

Ten thousand policemen and gendarmes were deployed before the demonstration. The crackdown was bloody, with several protesters shot dead, some of whose bodies were dumped into the Seine River. Historians estimate that at least several dozen and up to 200 people died, but the official figure is three dead and 11,000 injured.

‘A state crime’

Critics of Macron’s statement on Saturday say it didn’t go far enough and that blaming Papon alone is downplaying the state in the massacre.

“To believe or hope that others believe for a second that Maurice Papon may have acted on his own initiative throughout the month of October 1961, and especially on October 17, 1961, and that the then Minister of the Interior Roger Frey and the entire government headed by Michel Debré they were not responsible, it is a fairy tale, and also a bad one ”, the political scientist Oliver Le Cour Grandmaison told Jowharon Sunday.

Knowing that power is exercised vertically in the Fifth Republic of France, Le Cour Grandmaison said: “We consider this to be a state crime and therefore we could have hoped that Emmanuel Macron’s statement would reflect this. But there was no recognition, no law, and no reparation. There was not even a statement. Macron did not speak, ”he said, referring to the fact that the statement was issued as an Elysee statement.

Gilles Manceron, a historian specializing in the colonial history of France, agrees.

“This is a state crime, it is not a prefectural crime. It was a state crime that implicated several state officials and General de Gaulle, although he did not direct the events himself and also expressed his discontent with them, apparently saying that they were inadmissible, although secondary, “Manceron told FRANCE 24.” He did not direct the violence and repented, but covered it with silence. Which contributed to the decades of silence that followed. “

Restricted file access

Human rights and anti-racism groups and Algerian associations in France organized a tribute march in Paris on Sunday afternoon. They asked the authorities to further recognize the responsibilities of the French state in the “tragedies and horrors” related to the Algerian war for independence and to continue opening archives from that period.

Earlier this year, Macron announced a decision to expedite the declassification of secret documents related to the 1954-62 Algerian war of independence from France. The new procedure was introduced in August, Macron’s office said.

The move was part of a series of steps taken by Macron to address France’s brutal history with Algeria, which had been under French rule for 132 years until its independence in 1962.

But Le Cour Grandmaison, who runs an association to commemorate the events of October 17, 1961, said the archives were still very difficult to access.

“If you want to access police files, you have to ask the police prefecture, which is both a judge and a party to the facts,” he told FRANCE 24. “Access to files in France, compared to other countries democratic, it is extremely restricted. “

Mancheron explained that “theoretically, French law dictates that archives must be communicable after a period of 50 years. But just as the 50-year period for the 1961 archives was nearing the end, an inter-ministerial directive was issued saying that a specific green light would be needed to open certain archives. Which resulted in limited access, even though it was allowed by law.

“Hence the mobilization of historians and archivists and a certain number of associations that last July led the highest French court to rule that the inter-ministerial directive of December 2011 was illegal, illegitimate, that it should not have been allowed, and it was canceled. “

During the commemoration event on Saturday evening, SOS Racisme held a pyrotechnic display on Pont Neuf, a bridge that spans the Seine River in central Paris. The fireworks mimicked bullets fired by police 60 years ago when the Seine was lit up and Algerian lilies were symbolically thrown into the water.

On Sunday morning, the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, attended a tribute ceremony on the Saint-Michel bridge in the center of the capital, and the prefect of police of Paris, Didier Lallement, laid a wreath of flowers in the place.

It was the first time that a prefect of the Paris police paid tribute to the victims of October 17, 1961. Although he did not speak at the event, the bells rang and a minute’s silence was observed.

Alors that l ‘# Algérie nous insults tous les jours, Emmanuel #Macron continue à rabaisser notre pays.

Ces regrets à répetition deviennent insoutenables et attentent à l’image de la France! https://t.co/MTtBsWhZkA

– Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) October 16, 2021

Criticized by the right

Macron’s right-wing political opponents also criticized his statement, this time for going too far.

“While #Algeria insults us every day, Emmanuel #Macron continues to disparage our country,” far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen tweeted on Saturday.

The sentiment was shared by another far-right presidential candidate, Nicolas Dupont Aignan, who tweeted: “Algeria spits on France and Emmanuel Macron does penance. The head of state should inspire pride, not shame for being French. Otherwise, how can it surprise us that immigrant populations do not want to assimilate? “

And Les Républicains center-right MP Eric Ciotti tweeted: “The anti-French propaganda victimized by President Macron is indecent. We are still waiting for the president to commemorate the Oran massacre of July 5, 1962, when the FLN massacred several hundred pieds noirs and harkis. [pro-French Muslims] loyal to France. “

In a message commemorating the 60th anniversary of the deadly repression, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Saturday called for a free approach to “colonialist thinking” on historical issues between his country and France.

“I reaffirm our strong concern to address the issues of history and memory without complacency or compromising principles, and with a keen sense of responsibility,” free from the “predominance of arrogant colonialist thinking,” he said.

The message came shortly after Tebboune declared that Algeria would observe a minute of silence every October 17 in memory of the victims.

Relations between Paris and Algiers have been strained amid a diplomatic row fueled by a row of visas and comments attributed to Macron describing Algeria as governed by a “political-military system” that had “totally rewritten” its history.

Algeria withdrew its ambassador from Paris and banned French military aircraft from its airspace.

Tebboune has demanded “total respect” from France.

“We forget that (Algeria) was once a French colony … History must not be falsified,” he said last week.

