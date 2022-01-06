Macron’s conservative challenger Pécresse promises to crack down on crime

French right-wing presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse promised on Thursday to clean up crime-ridden urban areas with a power hose as she tried to portray President Emmanuel Macron as lenient against crime.

Pecresse, who repeated a controversial expression made known by former President Nicolas Sarkozy, her political mentor, promised to put out a power hose, known under the Karcher brand in France.

“We have to get the barge out again because it’s been kept in the basement … for the last 10 years,” the Republican Party candidate told reporters in the southern city of Salon-de-Provence.

“We will have to clean up these neighborhoods that have become areas without laws and sometimes without France,” added the head of the Paris region.

“In my republic, there will be no areas where drug dealers have the upper hand.”

Security and immigration are among the voters’ biggest concerns ahead of the presidential election in April, behind concerns about living costs and wages.

Asked if she could do better than the tough-talking Sarkozy during his 2007-2012 term, Pecresse replied: “I am an iron lady. Ask people in my region.”

A new poll published on Wednesday night by the Ifop-Fiducial investigation team showed that Macron increased its profits slightly over its challengers including Pecresse, as well as right-wing extremist rivals Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour.

It showed that the 44-year-old centrist won the first round and then beat Pecresse, his closest rival, by 55 percent to 45 percent in a vote in the second round.

Analysts warn that the election race remains very uncertain, however, and Macron caused a great deal of controversy on Tuesday night after telling the Parisien newspaper that he wanted to “pee” the unvaccinated with more restrictions.

The use of vulgar slang – which was considered to stigmatize the unvaccinated – was condemned by his opponents, including Pecresse, who said that “it was not the president’s job to divide the French people into good and bad people”.

Pecresse, who is bidding to become France’s first female president, unveiled her campaign team this week, which included all of her Republican party rivals for the nomination.

The highest-ranking aides, including former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, were known to be men and whites.

(AFP)