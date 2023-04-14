Macron’s pension reform largely upheld by Constitutional Council, leading to fresh protests throughout France.

The French constitutional court has approved certain key elements of President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform plans, whilst rejecting some parts of the legislation. Macron’s controversial proposal includes raising the retirement age from 62 to 64, which has been met with widespread protesting in France. Despite the decision being a victory for Macron, it has come at a major personal cost for him and has caused months of disruption for the country. The decision was made by a nine-member Constitutional Council who ruled that the key provisions were in accordance with the law. However, six other proposals were rejected. Follow our blog for more coverage.