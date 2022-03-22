One of his lawyers said former Malian Prime Minister Somilo Popeye Maiga, who was arrested on corruption charges last year, died of an undisclosed illness in hospital on Monday.

Maiga, 68, was arrested last August on suspicion of his role in the purchase of a presidential plane during the rule of former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who was overthrown in an earlier military coup.

He was charged with several charges of graft and is under trial. The lawyers asserted that their client is innocent.

One of them told Reuters that he died in a clinic in the capital, Bamako, on Monday morning, where he was admitted to hospital after being released on parole since December.

His family and doctors had pushed in vain to allow Maiga to travel abroad for treatment as his health deteriorated in Bamako’s main prison.

Relatives said that the authorities did not respond to requests for evictions. There was no immediate response from spokesmen for two governments, from whom Reuters requested comment.

The government issued a statement later on Monday announcing Maiga’s death after a “long illness” and offering condolences to the family.

Maiga, a former defense minister, was appointed prime minister in 2017 and resigned two years later, four weeks after some 160 Fulani herders were mobilized by an ethnic group that shocked the West African country.

