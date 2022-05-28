Making the Palme d’Or, the well-known Cannes Movie Pageant award

The Cannes Movie Pageant is drawing to an in depth, with the primary Palme d’Or for Finest Movie awarded, as chosen by the jury, and the Palme d’Or statue in itself a murals. Jowhartakes a behind-the-scenes have a look at how the dear statue was made.

It has been handed over to a few of the world’s biggest filmmakers, however the Palme d’Or, first created by Lucien Lazon, is recreated yearly by new artists.

“The thought of ​​the frond is a reference to the palm bushes of the Riviera Cannes,” stated Caroline Scheufele, Co-President and Creative Director of Chopard.

“Focus is essential, we won’t slip and we’ve to ensure each diamond is inserted into the suitable place,” stated one of many jewelers engaged on the Palme d’Or this yr.

