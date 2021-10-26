Malawian President condemns Sudan’s ‘unfortunate’ coup as ‘not African-style’

Lazarus Chakwera, President of Malawi, who is also currently President of the Southern African Development Community, gave an interview to Jowharfrom Dubai. He praised Malawi and Zambia as “examples of democracy.” Chakwera insisted that, in general, “democracy is consolidating” on the continent, despite “erratic events”, referring to the recent coups in Mali, Guinea and now Sudan. He described those coups as “not African-style.”

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Lazarus Chakwera, President of Malawi and President of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), condemned Monday’s military coup in Sudan, emphasizing that this was “not the African way” of dealing with the differences. He regretted that such coups were back in fashion “in some parts” of the continent, but pointed to the recent elections in Zambia and in his country as examples of democratic progress.

Our guest said he was optimistic about the upcoming COP26 climate summit, despite warnings that it might not be successful. He added that climate change is a “matter of life and death” for Malawi, a poor and landlocked country.

The Malawi president said he fully agreed with South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa that there is a “vaccine apartheid” in the Covid-19 coups, demanding “equal access” for poor countries. He questioned the wisdom of having millions of doses of vaccines in rich countries while the rest of the world dies from Covid-19.

Chakwera expressed concern about the deteriorating situation in Eswatini, the small country formerly known as Swaziland. He stressed that “the democratic aspirations of the people must be respected” and urged the absolute monarch, King Mswati III, to “respect the wishes” of his subjects.

Finally, the president of Malawi expressed his concern about the situation in northern Mozambique, which is fighting a jihadist insurgency with the help of SADC and Rwandan troops, but said he was “very sure” that the matter would be resolved.