Mali demands that Denmark “immediately” withdraw its special forces

On Monday, Mali’s military government called on Denmark to “immediately” withdraw its approximately 100 newly arrived special forces troops deployed in the troubled Sahel country.

The junta, which came to power in a coup in August 2020, said in a statement on state television and published on social media that “this deployment was carried out without consent”.

“Mali’s government notes with astonishment the deployment on its territory of a contingent of Danish special forces within the Takuba force,” the government said in a statement.

“The Government emphasizes that this deployment took place without its consent and without regard to the Additional Protocol applicable to European Partners participating in the Takuba Task Force,” it said.

The contingent of about 90 Danish soldiers arrived in Mali to join European special forces supporting the country’s anti-jihadist operations earlier this month, the Danish military said at the time.

The force, whose deployment was announced in April 2021, is stationed in Menaka in eastern Mali. Its mandate would run until the beginning of 2023.

Denmark has previously sent troops to take part in military interventions in Mali, some with the UN peacekeeping force MINUSMA and others with the French-led Operation Barkhane.

The new contingent would join the Task Force Takuba – a French-clad unit with 900 soldiers launched in March 2020.

Other contributors are the Netherlands, Estonia, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Portugal, Italy and Hungary.

European countries have expressed concern over the deployment of mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner group on Malian soil and Mali’s delayed return to civilian rule after the coup.

( Jowhar with AFP and REUTERS)