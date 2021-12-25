Mali denies deployment of Russian Wagner Group mercenaries

The Malian government has denied any deployment of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group following charges by a group of 15 Western powers involved in the fight against jihadists in the Sahel country.

The government “formally denies these baseless accusations” of “an alleged deployment of elements of a private security company in Mali,” it said in a statement released late Friday.

The Malian government “requires independent sources to provide it with evidence” and said “Russian trainers” were in Mali as part of strengthening the operational capacity of the national defense and security forces.

Bamako “only participated in a state-to-state partnership with the Russian Federation, its historical partner,” said the statement signed by government spokesman Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga.

A group of 15 Western powers on Thursday expressed anger that Russian mercenaries working for the controversial Wagner group had begun to deploy to Mali, accusing Moscow of providing material backing to the fighters.

Nations involved in fighting the jihadist insurgency in Mali, including Canada, Germany, France and Britain, said they “strongly condemn the deployment of mercenary troops on Malian territory.”

“We are aware of the participation of the government of the Russian Federation in providing material support to the deployment of the Wagner group in Mali and we call on Russia to return to a responsible and constructive behavior in the region,” they said.

It was one of the first official acknowledgments by western capitals that the deployment of fighters has started in Mali after months of warnings to the Bamako government.

Growing concern

There has been growing concern over the situation in Mali under the transitional leader, Colonel Assimi Goita, who took office in June after the country’s second coup in less than a year, and in particular over fears that the compromise of holding elections in February is fading.

A French government source who asked not to be named said intense activity had been observed as the deployment progressed.

“We are seeing repeated air rotations with military transport planes belonging to the Russian army and installations at Bamako airport to allow the arrival of a significant number of mercenaries,” the source said.

Frequent visits by Wagner executives to Bamako and the activities of Russian geologists known for their association with Wagner were also noted, the source said.

Despite the deployment of Russian mercenaries, the declaration of the 15 powers indicated that they planned to continue participating in Mali, saying that “we will not give up our efforts to meet the needs of the Malian population.”

Mali is the epicenter of a jihadist insurgency that began in the north of the country in 2012 and spread three years later to neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso.

France intervened in 2013 and now has roughly 5,000 troops in the region, but plans to reduce that number to 2,500-3,000 by 2023.

French President Emmanuel Macron was due to express concern over Wagner’s deployment on a visit to Mali this week to meet Goita for the first time.

However, his trip was canceled with Paris blaming the Covid pandemic.

Paris has previously said that any deployment of Wagner’s militia would be incompatible with the presence of French troops.

(AFP)