Mali expels UN peacekeeping spokesman over tweets row

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Overseas Affairs mentioned that Mali is expelling the spokesperson for the United Nations peacekeeping drive within the nation, citing his Twitter posts a few diplomatic incident with Ivory Coast that has strained relations with the United Nations.

The federal government mentioned in a press release that Olivier Salgado, a spokesman for the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), had been given 72 hours to go away attributable to “malicious and unacceptable” posts on Twitter.

Mali introduced final week that it will droop all new rotations of the United Nations Multidimensional Built-in Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), together with these already scheduled, for “nationwide safety” causes.

The announcement got here simply days after the Malian authorities arrested 49 Ivorian troopers, later described as “mercenaries” bent on overthrowing the nation’s army-led authorities.

(France 24 with AFP)