Mali holds a state ceremony for former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita

Mali held a state ceremony on Friday for former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who was deposed in a coup in 2020 and died last week.

Interim Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga attended the ceremony in a military camp in the Sahel state capital Bamako, where the former leader’s coffin was draped in the Malay flag.

Keita’s relatives also attended, as did Malia’s former Prime Minister Moussa Mara, Guinea’s foreign minister and foreign diplomats in Bamako.

Thousands of people also gathered at the former president’s residence in Bamako to show respect.

Keita, who was elected in a landslide in 2013 and won re-election five years later, died at the age of 76 on Sunday. He will be buried in his home in Bamako later on Friday.

Mali’s brutal jihadist conflict overshadowed Keita’s presidency, which, along with a declining economy and perceived government corruption, contributed to mass protests against him by 2020.

Young army officers led by Colonel Assimi Goita forced him to resign on August 18, 2020, and held Keita and other leaders in prison.

Under pressure from the West African bloc ECOWAS, the junta that emerged from the uprising released Keita on August 27 and returned him to his home in Bamako, under surveillance.

He suffered a mini-stroke the following month and was sent to the United Arab Emirates for treatment.

The ruling junta carried out another coup in May 2021.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) agreed in December to sanction Mali after the junta proposed that they remain in power for up to five years before the election – despite international demands to respect a promise to hold the vote in February .

Goita, the head of the ruling junta, has announced a three-day national holiday in Keita’s honor, starting Friday.

