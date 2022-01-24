Mali is facing sanctions and is facing price increases and a shortage of essential goods

Economic sanctions against Mali by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are causing inflation and food shortages in the markets of the capital Bamako, reports James André in FRANCE 24.

Sanctions were imposed on January 9 after the military junta that seized power almost 18 months earlier announced plans to extend its rule by five years, rejecting the deadline for elections set by ECOWAS in February 2022.

Mali’s military leader promised that sanctions would not affect the price of essential goods such as food and medicine, but this is not the reality in the markets in the capital Bamako.

“I used to buy a kilo of meat, now I can only afford half a kilo. Some people now buy fish instead of meat because it is too expensive “, a shopper told FRANCE 24.

Sanctions also affect deliveries of goods such as building materials including cement.

Military leaders make diplomatic appeals to neighboring countries to resolve the crisis.

Click on the video player above to see the full report.