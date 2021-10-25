Mali says date for post-UN coup elections to be confirmed after December talks

Mali’s interim authorities will confirm a date for post-coup elections after national reform consultations in December, a representative of a UN Security Council delegation said after Sunday’s talks.

The timeline is yet another sign that Mali’s military leadership is likely to extend an 18-month transition to constitutional government that it originally promised would culminate in presidential and legislative elections on February 27, 2022.

The UN delegation met with transitional authorities, political parties and civil society representatives in Bamako over the weekend to assess Mali’s progress towards democracy following the ouster of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August 2020.

Niger’s ambassador to the UN, Abdou Abarry, said they were told that the national reform talks in December would agree on an electoral calendar to be announced shortly thereafter.

“While we cannot object to the reforms, we must not delay the end of the transition,” Abarry told a news conference.

In September, interim Prime Minister Choguel Maiga said the elections could be postponed “two weeks, two months, a few months,” but that the final decision would be made in October.

West and central Africa has seen four coups since last year, a political upheaval that has heightened concerns about a pushback to military rule in a resource-producing but poverty-ridden region.

Some Malian non-governmental participants in the latest talks said they supported delaying the elections as long as the authorities use the extended transition to implement reforms and take steps to end a decade of instability and conflict.

“We have to do all this now. If not, we will have premature elections and risk another coup in a few years,” said Attaye Ag Mohamed, head of a delegation from the Tuareg-led rebel Azawad Movement Coordination alliance. .

In September, the French Foreign Minister told the United Nations that French military efforts to combat terrorism in the Sahel region of West Africa would not be sustainable without political stability and respect for the democratic process.

Violent attacks in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso increased eightfold between 2015 and 2020, according to UN figures. That has driven 2 million from their homes and left swaths of territory out of government control.

