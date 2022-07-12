Malian authorities arrest almost 50 troopers from Ivory Coast

Malian authorities have arrested roughly 50 Ivory Coast troopers who got here to Mali to work for a contracting firm for the United Nations Mission in Mali. The federal government made the announcement on Monday, calling the Ivorian troopers “mercenaries”, in a transfer that would increase tensions between the 2 West African nations.

Colonel Abdullah Maiga, a spokesman for the Malian authorities, stated that two planes arrived at Mali Worldwide Airport on Sunday, carrying 49 troopers, “with their weapons and ammunition, in addition to different navy tools.” He added that they “have been current illegally on the nationwide territory of Mali”, and that the transitional authorities considers them mercenaries.

The spokesman for the UN mission, Olivier Salgado, stated that these Ivorian troopers “are usually not a part of the MINUSMA unit, however have been deployed for a number of years in Mali as a part of logistical assist on behalf of one among our models.” He stated their arrival as reduction might have been notified upfront to the nationwide authorities. They work for a German firm contracted by the United Nations mission referred to as Coastal Aviation Companies.

Authorities spokesman Maiga stated they might put an finish to the actions of defending aviation providers within the Sahel by international forces and demand that they go away Malian territory. He stated that the federal government had invited the “Coast Air Companies Firm” to entrust the Malian Protection and Safety Forces any longer with its safety.

Mali’s transitional authorities confirmed in June that it could not authorize a UN mission to research ongoing human rights abuses in Mali, heightening tensions as France withdraws its forces.

(AFP)