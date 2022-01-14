WORLD NEWS Malians in force after junta announced protests over sanctions By hanad Last updated Jan 14, 2022 5 Share Related Posts Tunisians are filling the city center to protest against the… Jan 14, 2022 Cyberattack targets Ukraine as Russia moves more troops Jan 14, 2022 Malians took to the streets massively on Friday, after the military junta called for protests against severe sanctions imposed by the West African bloc ECOWAS due to delayed elections. Jowharsenior reporter Cyril Payen tells more. 5 Share