Malians say they once appreciated French military support, but “things have changed”

Political activist Ousmane Kalilou Maiga told Jowharthat Malians once appreciated France’s military intervention in the country, but he believes that now “France wants to maintain the status quo, so that they can stay and control the region”.

Maiga traveled from Timbuktu to Bamako to thousands protesting against the decision of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to impose sanctions – a move supported by France – following a proposal by Mali’s junta to remain in power for up to five years before the election is held.

“Mali is not an ungrateful country, see how many children were named after President François Hollande at the time,” Maiga said, referring to then-French President Hollande’s decision to send forces to Mali in early 2013 to fight a jihadist insurgency. in the north of the country.

A few days after the Bamako protest, Maiga told Jowharthat Malians “are not against France or the French people, we are against France’s policies regarding Mali and the Sahel”.

