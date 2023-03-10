WORLD NEWS

Mali’s army junta postpones the constitutional referendum scheduled for March 19

By hanad

In a press release learn out to the press on Friday, a authorities spokesman mentioned Mali’s ruling army junta would postpone the referendum on the structure however keep the beforehand agreed timetable for a return to civilian rule.

“The transitional authorities informs the nationwide and worldwide opinion that the date of the referendum scheduled for March 19, 2023 … shall be barely postponed,” Abdullah Maiga mentioned.

The referendum is a milestone on the best way to the promised elections in February 2024.

(AFP)

hanad
