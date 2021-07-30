Mali’s interim government has election plan in light of ‘fixed timeline’ for transition: PM

Mali’s transitional government is aware of its commitment to a firm deadline for holding elections to restore democracy after last year’s coup, Prime Minister Choguel Maiga said Friday.

Since a junta overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August 2020, political factions in Mali and foreign partners have watched as the army-led interim authorities keep a promise to hold elections within 18 months.

Maiga presented the interim government’s action plan and outlined four key policy areas, including transparent and credible elections following the establishment of a new electoral body.

“With regard to the fixed timetable for the transition and our international obligations, the sole election governing body will follow a simple implementation process,” he said without confirming election dates.

“These elections will be the barometer of the success of the transition,” he said.

The road to parliamentary and presidential elections in February 2022 has already been complicated by a second coup in May, when a leader in the first coup – Colonel Assimi Goita – overthrew transitional leader Bah Ndaw to become interim president.

The regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union have suspended Mali from their organizations but refused to impose further sanctions, while repeatedly urging authorities to hold the votes on time .

The transitional government said in April it would hold a referendum on October 31, municipal elections on December 26, and legislative and presidential elections on February 27.

There are concerns that key reforms and electoral processes may not be implemented on time, which could require an extension of the transitional authorities’ powers.

(REUTERS)