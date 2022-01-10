Mali’s junta closes borders with ECOWAS states after the bloc imposed sanctions

A statement from Mali’s military regime announced the withdrawal of ambassadors and the closure of borders with West African nations after ECOWAS regional blocs announced tough sanctions against the ruling junta.

Mali’s ruling junta said it “strongly” condemned the “illegal” sanctions imposed on the country by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

In a statement read on national television on Monday, military regime spokesman Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga announced the recall of Bamako’s ambassadors to the West African countries involved and the closure of air and land borders with them.

On Sunday, ECOWAS and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) imposed a series of economic and diplomatic measures against Mali, including border closures and a trade embargo, saying the junta’s intention to remain in power for several more years was “completely unacceptable”.

Ghana’s meeting with regional leaders followed months of rising tensions over the timetable to restore civilian rule in Mali following two coups and a military takeover.

“The Malian government strongly condemns these illegal and unlawful sanctions,” the junta said in a statement.

It accused ECOWAS and UEMOA of being “exploited by extra-regional powers with ulterior motives”, a clear reference to Mali’s partners militarily engaged in the Sahel as France, which has thousands of soldiers fighting a jihadist uprising.

The junta said it “deplores the inhuman nature of these measures, which are affecting populations already hard hit by the security crisis and the health crisis.”

In the face of the West African embargo, the junta said it had made arrangements to secure normal supplies “by all appropriate means” and urged the population to remain calm.

(AFP)