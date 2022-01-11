Mali’s military leader open for dialogue with ECOWAS following sanctions

Mali military leader Assimi Goita said on Monday that he was still open to dialogue with ECOWAS regional blocs after imposing sanctions on Bamako due to delayed elections.

“Although we deplore the illegal, illegal and inhumane nature of certain decisions, Mali is still open to dialogue with the economic community of West African states to reach a consensus,” Goita said on state television after the bloc imposed a trade embargo and border blockade. in Mali at a weekend meeting.

ECOWAS leaders also agreed to cut financial aid, freeze Mali’s assets at the Central Bank of West African States and recall its ambassadors from the country.

The sanctions followed a proposal by Mali’s army-dominated government last month to remain in power for up to five years before the election – despite international demands to respect a promise to hold elections in February.

ECOWAS also rejected a revised proposal that the regime submitted to the bloc on the eve of this weekend’s summit.

Following an earlier wave of ECOWAS sanctions following the 2020 coup, Goita had promised to restore civilian rule in February 2022 in presidential and legislative elections.

(AFP)