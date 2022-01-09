Mali’s ruling junta presents a new timeframe for return to civilian rule

Mali’s ruling military junta presented a new draft timetable for a return to civilian rule on Saturday, on the eve of a summit of high-ranking West African nations convened to discuss the country’s political crisis.

Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop made the announcement ahead of the summit, where leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) were expected to discuss sanctions against Bamako.

The junta had previously proposed a five-year time frame, an idea rejected last week by ECOWAS, as well as a major coalition of the country’s political parties.

ECOWA mediator Goodluck Jonathan had already asked the regime to revise that plan during a visit to Mali last week, Diop said.

Diop and Malian government spokesman Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga traveled to Accra on Saturday to present the new proposals to the regional bloc’s acting president, Ghanaian leader Nana Akufo-Addo, state television reported.

The TV report did not provide details about the content of the revised proposal.

There has been a growing international concern over the situation in Mali since a coup led by Colonel Assimi Goita in August 2020 against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Under threat of sanctions, Goita then promised to hold presidential and parliamentary elections and to restore civilian rule by February 2022.

But he carried out a de facto second coup in May 2021, forcing away an interim civilian government and proclaiming himself interim president.

The country is in the grip of a jihadist uprising and large parts of the country are out of government control.

(AFP)