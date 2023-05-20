Man City officially crowned Premier League champions as Forest defeat Arsenal.

Arsenal’s hopes of winning the Premier League ended with a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, as Taiwo Awoniyi secured the home side’s top-flight status. Mikel Arteta’s team have struggled in the latter part of the season, letting go of their eight-point lead, and now Manchester City has taken the title for the third time in a row. Nottingham Forest celebrated a remarkable survival, guaranteeing safety from relegation after reaching 37 points. In the 19th minute, Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard made a rare mistake, leading to the only goal of the match. Despite dominating possession, Arsenal failed to capitalize, and Forest played on the counter-attack creating several opportunities. With one game remaining, Arsenal is second on 81 points and Manchester City has 85 points with three matches left. Forest is six points clear of the bottom three.

Manchester City has become only the second club to win the Premier League in three consecutive seasons after Manchester United, claiming victory from 2020/21 to 2022/23.

https://t.co/7At2mlCUY5

– Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 20, 2023

(Reuters)