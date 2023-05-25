Man collides with Downing Street gates and gets arrested.

On Thursday, a car crashed into the gates of Downing Street in central London, where the British Prime Minister’s offices and residence are situated. The incident triggered an intense security response from one of London’s most-fortified sites. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and authorities do not believe the occurrence was terror-related. The police arrested a man on charges of criminal damage and dangerous driving. The incident is currently being investigated by local officers and not counterterrorism detectives.

During the collision, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in his office. While it remains unclear whether the event was deliberate, footage on social media shows a silver hatchback car heading straight for the gates at low speed across Whitehall. A witness, Simon Parry, reported hearing a bang and seeing taser guns being used. Shortly after the accident, several police officers minutely examined the vehicle, removing items from the trunk, and taking them as evidence. A car transporter arrived a few hours to take the vehicle away.

The police cordoned off a wide area of London’s government district, but the barriers were lifted less than two hours after the collision, allowing people back onto Whitehall. Normally, the street is full of civil servants and tourists keen to see the Houses of Parliament and other historic buildings.

Downing Street is a narrow street with a row of Georgian houses that include the prime minister’s official residence at No. 10. Access to the street is limited, and the gates are always guarded by armed police officers. The gates were erected in 1989 to combat threats from Irish Republican Army militants. The street witnessed a similar attack in 1991 when the IRA fired three mortars at the street, injuring three police officers and a civil servant.

In 2017, the area was targeted by an extremist who killed four people with a vehicle on Westminster Bridge before stabbing a police officer to death outside Parliament. Similar attacks have occurred in seats of power across the globe. Just three days ago, a man crashed a rented truck outside the White House and waved a Nazi flag. Sai Varshith Kandula has been charged with damaging U.S property.